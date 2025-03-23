$BBNX Earnings Preview: Recent $BBNX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$BBNX ($BBNX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $20,590,566 and earnings of -$0.88 per share.

$BBNX Insider Trading Activity

$BBNX insiders have traded $BBNX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HADLEY HARBOR AGGREGATOR IV, L.P. WELLINGTON purchased 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $17,000,000

MIKE MENSINGER (Chief Product Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 33,350 shares for an estimated $566,950 and 1 sale selling 13 shares for an estimated $221.

