BBMG (SHSE:601992) Price Target Decreased by 51.69% to 1.02

The average one-year price target for BBMG (SHSE:601992) has been revised to CN¥1.02 / share. This is a decrease of 51.69% from the prior estimate of CN¥2.11 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CN¥1.01 to a high of CN¥1.05 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 44.57% from the latest reported closing price of CN¥1.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in BBMG. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 601992 is 0.00%, an increase of 11.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.08% to 13,928K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,690K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,113K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCHE - Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 1,808K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 1,057K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VSGX - Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF ETF Shares holds 100K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.