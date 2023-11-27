BBMG (HKEX:2009) Price Target Increased by 6.55% to 0.99

The average one-year price target for BBMG (HKEX:2009) has been revised to 0.99 / share. This is an increase of 6.55% from the prior estimate of 0.93 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.76 to a high of 1.43 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.13% from the latest reported closing price of 0.78 / share.

BBMG Maintains 9.74% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 9.74%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.73. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.37%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in BBMG. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2009 is 0.06%, a decrease of 3.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.26% to 191,826K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DVYE - iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF holds 45,173K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,048K shares, representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2009 by 7.75% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,982K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,783K shares, representing an increase of 78.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2009 by 60.08% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,481K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,077K shares, representing an increase of 75.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2009 by 41.04% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 18,622K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,844K shares, representing a decrease of 6.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2009 by 19.73% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 16,180K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,134K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2009 by 5.21% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.