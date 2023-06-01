BBMG (HKEX:2009) Price Target Decreased by 8.43% to 0.97

The average one-year price target for BBMG (HKEX:2009) has been revised to 0.97 / share. This is an decrease of 8.43% from the prior estimate of 1.06 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.44 to a high of 1.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.76% from the latest reported closing price of 0.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in BBMG. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2009 is 0.06%, an increase of 76.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.89% to 176,718K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,982K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,783K shares, representing an increase of 78.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2009 by 58.78% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,481K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,077K shares, representing an increase of 75.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2009 by 39.90% over the last quarter.

DVYE - iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF holds 27,515K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,728K shares, representing an increase of 10.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2009 by 11.44% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 20,100K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,773K shares, representing a decrease of 3.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2009 by 3.05% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 16,134K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,249K shares, representing an increase of 5.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2009 by 0.93% over the last quarter.

