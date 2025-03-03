BBMC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the JPMorgan BetaBuilders US Mid Cap Equity ETF (Symbol: BBMC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $94.46, changing hands as low as $94.17 per share. JPMorgan BetaBuilders US Mid Cap Equity shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBMC's low point in its 52 week range is $83.89 per share, with $105.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $94.01.

