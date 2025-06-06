BBMC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the JPMorgan BetaBuilders US Mid Cap Equity ETF (Symbol: BBMC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $94.89, changing hands as high as $95.32 per share. JPMorgan BetaBuilders US Mid Cap Equity shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBMC's low point in its 52 week range is $77.29 per share, with $105.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $95.31.

