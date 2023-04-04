BBMC Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BBMC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the BBMC ETF (Symbol: BBMC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $74.76, changing hands as low as $74.22 per share. BBMC shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBMC's low point in its 52 week range is $67.34 per share, with $86.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.24.

