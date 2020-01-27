BBL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of BHP Group plc (Symbol: BBL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.73, changing hands as low as $44.57 per share. BHP Group plc shares are currently trading off about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBL's low point in its 52 week range is $40.57 per share, with $51.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.74.

