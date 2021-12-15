BBJP Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the BBJP ETF (Symbol: BBJP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $57.41, changing hands as high as $57.50 per share. BBJP shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBJP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBJP's low point in its 52 week range is $54.20 per share, with $61.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.48.

