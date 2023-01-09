BBJP Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the BBJP ETF (Symbol: BBJP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.29, changing hands as high as $45.51 per share. BBJP shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBJP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBJP's low point in its 52 week range is $39.87 per share, with $55.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.53.

