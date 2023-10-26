BBJP Crowded With Sellers

In trading on Thursday, shares of the BBJP ETF (Symbol: BBJP) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $47.70 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
In the case of BBJP, the RSI reading has hit 29.8 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 30.0. A bullish investor could look at BBJP's 29.8 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), BBJP's low point in its 52 week range is $41.47 per share, with $53.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.87. BBJP shares are currently trading trading flat on the day.
Also see: TBRA Historical Stock Prices
NE Historical Stock Prices
CLCO Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.