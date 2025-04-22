Markets
BBJP

BBJP Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BBJP

April 22, 2025 — 04:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the BBJP ETF (Symbol: BBJP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $56.76, changing hands as high as $57.03 per share. BBJP shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBJP shares, versus its 200 day moving average: BBJP 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, BBJP's low point in its 52 week range is $49.03 per share, with $60.645 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.71.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 My Morning Joe Stock Watch
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding OWW
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding INDO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
My Morning Joe Stock Watch-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding OWW-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding INDO-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BBJP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.