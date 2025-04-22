BBJP Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BBJP

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the BBJP ETF (Symbol: BBJP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $56.76, changing hands as high as $57.03 per share. BBJP shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBJP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBJP's low point in its 52 week range is $49.03 per share, with $60.645 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.71.

