$BBIO stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BBIO stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $30,301,158 of trading volume.

$BBIO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $BBIO:

$BBIO insiders have traded $BBIO stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBIO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GENETIC DISORDER L.P. KKR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,000,000 shares for an estimated $402,960,000 .

. GLOBAL INVESTORS LP VIKING sold 3,065,616 shares for an estimated $106,989,998

NEIL KUMAR (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 957,699 shares for an estimated $34,146,354 .

. ANDREW LO sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $3,849,900

BRIAN C STEPHENSON (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 80,648 shares for an estimated $2,899,849 .

. ANDREA ELLIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,371,500 .

. HANNAH VALANTINE sold 12,875 shares for an estimated $419,499

MARICEL APULI (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,026 shares for an estimated $39,509

$BBIO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 189 institutional investors add shares of $BBIO stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BBIO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BBIO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025

