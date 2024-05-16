BBIO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of BridgeBio Pharma Inc (Symbol: BBIO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.63, changing hands as high as $31.16 per share. BridgeBio Pharma Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBIO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBIO's low point in its 52 week range is $12.75 per share, with $44.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.05.

