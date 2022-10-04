BBIO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of BridgeBio Pharma Inc (Symbol: BBIO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.71, changing hands as high as $11.29 per share. BridgeBio Pharma Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBIO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBIO's low point in its 52 week range is $4.98 per share, with $53.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.22.

