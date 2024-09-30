Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the BBIN ETF, which added 7,600,000 units, or a 10.6% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - January, which added 650,000 units, for a 39.4% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of XJAN, in morning trading today Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is down about 2.6%.

VIDEO: BBIN, XJAN: Big ETF Inflows

