BBIN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the BBIN ETF (Symbol: BBIN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $60.09, changing hands as high as $60.19 per share. BBIN shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBIN's low point in its 52 week range is $54.64 per share, with $63.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.06.

