BBGI Transfers Shares, Updates Capital Structure

October 24, 2024 — 08:02 am EDT

BBGI Shs Ordinary (GB:BBGI) has released an update.

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. has transferred 145,076 Ordinary Shares from its treasury to fulfill the vesting of awards under its Restricted Share Plan for 2021, leaving only 3 shares in treasury. This results in an issued ordinary share capital of 714,876,634 shares available for voting and shareholder interest calculations. BBGI remains committed to stable cash flows and long-term dividend growth through its diversified infrastructure investments.

