BBGI Global Infrastructure (LSE:BBGI) Price Target Decreased by 21.21% to 132.60

The average one-year price target for BBGI Global Infrastructure (LSE:BBGI) has been revised to 132.60 / share. This is an decrease of 21.21% from the prior estimate of 168.30 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 131.30 to a high of 136.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.64% from the latest reported closing price of 136.20 / share.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Maintains 5.49% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.49%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in BBGI Global Infrastructure. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBGI is 0.82%, an increase of 344.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.12% to 7,817K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DRRAX - BNY Mellon Global Real Return Fund holds 4,582K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,209K shares, representing a decrease of 13.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBGI by 0.90% over the last quarter.

Partners Group Private Equity holds 2,696K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CFGIX - Cromwell Foresight Global Sustainable Infrastructure Fund Institutional Class holds 539K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

