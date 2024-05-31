News & Insights

BBGI Announces Total Voting Rights Count

May 31, 2024 — 08:47 am EDT

BBGI Shs Ordinary (GB:BBGI) has released an update.

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A., a global infrastructure investment company and FTSE 250 member, has announced its total number of voting rights as of 31 May 2024. The company reports 714,731,558 Ordinary Shares with voting rights, excluding 145,079 Treasury shares. Shareholders can use these figures to determine their notification requirements for changes in share capital interest according to the FCA’s rules.

