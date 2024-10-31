News & Insights

BBGI Announces Total Voting Rights and Growth Focus

October 31, 2024 — 12:17 pm EDT

BBGI Shs Ordinary (GB:BBGI) has released an update.

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. has announced its total voting rights update, revealing an issued share capital of 714,876,634 Ordinary Shares with voting rights, a key metric for shareholders under FCA’s guidelines. BBGI is a FTSE 250 company focused on delivering stable cash flows and long-term dividend growth through its globally diversified infrastructure investments. All investments are supported by secure public sector-backed revenues and are operational in investment-grade countries.

