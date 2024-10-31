BBGI Announces Total Voting Rights and Growth Focus

BBGI Shs Ordinary (GB:BBGI) has released an update.

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. has announced its total voting rights update, revealing an issued share capital of 714,876,634 Ordinary Shares with voting rights, a key metric for shareholders under FCA’s guidelines. BBGI is a FTSE 250 company focused on delivering stable cash flows and long-term dividend growth through its globally diversified infrastructure investments. All investments are supported by secure public sector-backed revenues and are operational in investment-grade countries.

For further insights into GB:BBGI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.