BBGI Announces Director’s Share Acquisition and Investment Focus

October 22, 2024 — 08:32 am EDT

BBGI Shs Ordinary (GB:BBGI) has released an update.

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. announced a share acquisition by June Aitken, a Supervisory Board Director, through a dividend reinvestment plan. The transaction involved 1,673 ordinary shares at a price of £1.2828 per share, conducted on the London Stock Exchange. BBGI is a FTSE 250 company focused on long-term, low-risk social infrastructure investments, offering stable returns and progressive dividend growth.

