BBEU Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the BBEU ETF (Symbol: BBEU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.10, changing hands as low as $58.87 per share. BBEU shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBEU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBEU's low point in its 52 week range is $51.56 per share, with $61.2214 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.98.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.