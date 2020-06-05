BBEU Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the BBEU ETF (Symbol: BBEU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.92, changing hands as high as $23.19 per share. BBEU shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBEU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBEU's low point in its 52 week range is $16.11 per share, with $25.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.10.

