BBEU Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the BBEU ETF (Symbol: BBEU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.00, changing hands as high as $53.23 per share. BBEU shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBEU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBEU's low point in its 52 week range is $47.48 per share, with $55.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.25.

