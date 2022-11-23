BBEU Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the BBEU ETF (Symbol: BBEU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.62, changing hands as high as $48.72 per share. BBEU shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBEU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBEU's low point in its 52 week range is $39.335 per share, with $60.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.62.

