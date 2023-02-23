Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the BBEU ETF, which added 21,500,000 units, or a 15.4% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the BDRY ETF, which added 2,300,000 units, for a 35.5% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: BBEU, BDRY: Big ETF Inflows

