BBDO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Banco Bradesco SA (Symbol: BBDO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.93, changing hands as low as $7.89 per share. Banco Bradesco SA shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBDO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBDO's low point in its 52 week range is $6.65 per share, with $11.3299 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.96.

