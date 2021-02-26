BBD Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Banco Bradesco SA (Symbol: BBD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.23, changing hands as low as $4.15 per share. Banco Bradesco SA shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBD's low point in its 52 week range is $2.68 per share, with $6.3136 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.21.

