BBCA Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the BBCA ETF (Symbol: BBCA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $63.84, changing hands as low as $62.71 per share. BBCA shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBCA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBCA's low point in its 52 week range is $54.60 per share, with $68.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.39.

