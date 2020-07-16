BBCA Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the BBCA ETF (Symbol: BBCA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.48, changing hands as high as $23.54 per share. BBCA shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBCA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBCA's low point in its 52 week range is $15.35 per share, with $26.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.48.

