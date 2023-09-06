BBCA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the BBCA ETF (Symbol: BBCA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.18, changing hands as low as $60.11 per share. BBCA shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBCA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBCA's low point in its 52 week range is $51.35 per share, with $63.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.06.

