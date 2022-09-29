BBC World Service proposes scrapping 382 posts in digital-only push

Contributor
Shivani Tanna Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS

The BBC World Service has proposed to its staff to move a few more regional language services, including the Chinese and Urdu service, to digital only, in a move that will result in 382 job positions being closed, the BBC said on Thursday.

Sept 29 (Reuters) - The BBC World Service has proposed to its staff to move a few more regional language services, including the Chinese and Urdu service, to digital only, in a move that will result in 382 job positions being closed, the BBC said on Thursday.

The proposals will see seven more language services moving to digital only, and would mean that nearly half of all 41 language services will be digital only, BBC said.

BBC said that no language services will close, and that its proposals were subject to consultation with staff and trade unions.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

((ShivaniJayesh.Tanna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More