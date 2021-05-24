BBC to review its governance after Princess Diana inquiry

Contributor
Michael Holden Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stephen Hird

The BBC board said on Monday it would carry out a review to check the effectiveness of the publicly-funded broadcaster's editorial policies and governance after a damning report into how it secured a 1995 interview with Princess Diana.

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - The BBC board said on Monday it would carry out a review to check the effectiveness of the publicly-funded broadcaster's editorial policies and governance after a damning report into how it secured a 1995 interview with Princess Diana.

"As a Board we believe that the BBC is a different organisation today, with different and stronger governance, as well as improved processes," the board said in a statement.

"Nevertheless, Lord Dyson’s report speaks to historic failings of oversight and these should be reflected upon. We must not just assume that mistakes of the past cannot be repeated today – we must make sure that this is the case."

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

((michael.holden@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3213; Reuters Messaging: michael.holden.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters