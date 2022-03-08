US Markets

BBC to resume reporting from Russia

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Britain's BBC on Tuesday said it would resume English language reporting in Russia after it suspended its coverage to assess the implications of a new law.

On Friday, the BBC said it had paused its reporting in Russia after parliament passed a law there that could impose a jail term of up to 15 years for anyone found to be intentionally spreading "fake" news.

"We have considered the implications of the new legislation alongside the urgent need to report from inside Russia. After careful deliberation we have decided to resume English language reporting from Russia this evening (Tuesday 8 March)," the BBC said in a statement.

"We will tell this crucial part of the story independently and impartially, adhering to the BBC’s strict editorial standards. The safety of our staff in Russia remains our number one priority."

