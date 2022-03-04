US Markets

BBC says Russian block will not stop it providing accurate news

Britain's BBC said access to accurate information was a fundamental human right and it would continue its efforts to make its news available in Russia after the country restricted access to it's Russian-language websites.

"Access to accurate, independent information is a fundamental human right which should not be denied to the people of Russia, millions of whom rely on BBC News every week," the BBC said on Friday.

"We will continue our efforts to make BBC News available in Russia, and across the rest of the world."

