BBC presenter facing sex photo claims is Huw Edwards, BBC says citing his wife

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

July 12, 2023 — 01:06 pm EDT

Written by Kylie MacLellan for Reuters ->

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - The BBC presenter facing allegations he paid a young person thousands of pounds for sexually explicit photos is Huw Edwards, the BBC reported on Wednesday, citing a statement from his wife.

"Huw is suffering from serious mental health issues. As is well documented, he has been treated for severe depression in recent years," his wife, Vicky Flind said, according to the BBC.

"The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he'll stay for the foreseeable future."

