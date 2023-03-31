BBC names John Hardie to lead review of social media guidelines

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

March 31, 2023 — 05:12 am EDT

Written by Sarah Young for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - Britain's BBC on Friday named former television executive John Hardie to review how its social media guidance applies to freelancers, after its existing policies came under fire following a row over impartiality with its highest paid presenter Gary Lineker.

(Reporting by Sarah Young, writing by Muvija M, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within the UK: +44 7776813338, outside the UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.