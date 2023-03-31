BBC names John Hardie to lead review of social media guidelines

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - Britain's BBC on Friday named former television executive John Hardie to review how its social media guidance applies to freelancers, after its existing policies came under fire following a row over impartiality with its highest paid presenter Gary Lineker.

