BBC halts reporting in Russia after new law, Bloomberg and Canada's CBC follow suit

Credit: REUTERS/Paul Hackett

The BBC said on Friday it had stopped reporting in Russia after parliament passed a law there imposing a jail term of up to 15 years for anyone found to be intentionally spreading "fake" news.

    Russian officials have said that false information has been
spread by Russia's enemies such as the United States and its
Western European allies in an attempt to sow discord among the
Russian people.
    Lawmakers passed amendments to the criminal code making the
spread of "fake" information an offence punishable with fines or
jail terms. They also imposed fines for anyone calling for
sanctions against Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.
    The Kremlin did not immediately respond to a Reuters request
for comment on the BBC move.
    BBC Director General Tim Davie said the new legislation
appeared to criminalise the process of independent journalism.
    "It leaves us no other option than to temporarily suspend
the work of all BBC News journalists and their support staff
within the Russian Federation while we assess the full
implications of this unwelcome development," he said in a
statement.     
    He added that the BBC News Service in Russian would continue
to operate from outside Russia. Jonathan Munro, an interim
director of BBC News, said the corporation was not "pulling out"
journalists from Moscow but assessing the impact of the new law.
    The Canadian Broadcasting Corp., the country's public
broadcaster, said it had temporarily suspended reporting from
the ground in Russia so it could seek clarity on the new law.
    The CBC said in a statement it was "very concerned" about
the law, which "appears to criminalize independent reporting on
the current situation in Ukraine and Russia". 
    U.S.-based Bloomberg News said it was also temporarily
suspending the work of its journalists inside Russia. 
    "The change to the criminal code, which seems designed to
turn any independent reporter into a criminal purely by
association, makes it impossible to continue any semblance of
normal journalism inside the country," Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief
John Micklethwait said in a statement.
    By ordering his forces into Ukraine, President Vladimir
Putin has sparked the worst crisis between Russia and the West
since the end of the Cold War, battering financial and commodity
markets, sending the rouble into a tailspin and triggering an
economic isolation never before visited on such a large economy.
    Western governments and tech platforms have also banned the
Russian news network RT, with the European Union accusing it of
systematic disinformation over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.  
        
    MEDIA FREEDOM 
    Russia's Foreign Ministry says that the Western media offer
a partial - and often anti-Russian - view of the world while
failing to hold their own leaders to account for corruption or
devastating foreign wars like Iraq.
    Western leaders including British Prime Minister Boris
Johnson and former U.S. President Barack Obama have long raised
concerns about the dominance of state media in Russia and say
the freedoms won when the Soviet Union collapsed have been
rolled back by Putin. 
    The new legislation was drafted by Russia's upper house of
parliament and signed into law by Putin, TASS news agency
reported. It appeared to give the Russian state much stronger
powers to crack down, by making it a criminal offence to spread
fake information, with a jail term. [nL5N2V71JY]
    "If the fakes lead to serious consequences, then
imprisonment of up to 15 years threatens," the lower house of
parliament, known as the Duma in Russian, said in a statement.
    Russia had earlier cut access to several foreign news
organisations' websites, including the BBC, Voice of America and
Deutsche Welle, for spreading what it said was false information
about its war in Ukraine.  
    Voice of America said in a statement that audiences in
Russia deserved access to factual news content and it would
continue to support tools that allow them to bypass any blocking
efforts. 
    Deutsche Welle posted a letter to Russians on its German
website, saying it regretted the decision and urged readers to
bypass the internet blockade. 
    The BBC said in a statement in response: "Access to
accurate, independent information is a fundamental human right
which should not be denied to the people of Russia, millions of
whom rely on BBC News every week."
    It had also said in a statement it would start broadcasting
four hours of news a day in English on shortwave radio in
Ukraine and parts of Russia, reviving an antiquated technology
used in the Cold War to circumvent state censorship.
    The BBC, Britain's national broadcaster founded 100 years
ago, is publicly funded but independent from government. 
    It is one of the world's largest news organisations,
delivering television, radio and internet reports to audiences
in Britain and beyond. Its "World Service" international
broadcasting arm reports in more than 40 languages on radio and
the internet, including a Russian service.
    It said on Wednesday its Russian language news website
reached 10.7 million people in the last week, more than triple
its weekly average in the year to date. [nL5N2V70PA]

 (Writing by Kate Holton and Guy Faulconbridge; Additional
reporting by Joseph Nasr, Dawn Chmielewski and David Ljunggren;
Editing by Andrew Heavens and Daniel Wallis)
