BBC fell short over Princess Diana interview, Bashir 'deceitful'-report

Contributor
Michael Holden. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stringer .

The BBC fell short of its high standards for integrity over how it persuaded Princess Diana to give the broadcaster an interview in 1995 and the journalist involved, Martin Bashir, was guilty of deceitful behaviour, a report concluded on Thursday.

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - The BBC fell short of its high standards for integrity over how it persuaded Princess Diana to give the broadcaster an interview in 1995 and the journalist involved, Martin Bashir, was guilty of deceitful behaviour, a report concluded on Thursday.

The inquiry by a former senior judge concluded that Bashir had shown fake bank statements to persuade Diana's brother Charles Spencer to introduce his sister to him.

"While the BBC cannot turn back the clock after a quarter of a century, we can make a full and unconditional apology. The BBC offers that today," BBC Director-General, Tim Davie, said.

(Reporting by Michael Holden. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

((michael.holden@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3213; Reuters Messaging: michael.holden.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters