BBC defends documentary on Indian PM Modi after criticism

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The BBC said its documentary on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "rigorously researched", responding to criticism from the Indian foreign ministry which had earlier called it propaganda.

"The documentary was rigorously researched according to highest editorial standards," the BBC said in a statement.

"A wide range of voices, witnesses and experts were approached, and we have featured a range of opinions – this includes responses from people in the BJP. We offered the Indian Government a right to reply to the matters raised in the series – it declined to respond.”

(Reporting by William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

