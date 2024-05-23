BBB Foods Reports Strong Growth and Expansion in Q1

BBB Foods, Inc. Class A (TBBB) has released an update.

BBB Foods Inc., a leading Mexican grocery hard discounter, has reported a robust first quarter in 2024 with a 30.9% surge in total revenue and a notable 57.9% increase in EBITDA compared to the same quarter last year. The company successfully opened 94 new stores, contributing to a significant sales growth and improved margins due to efficient cost management and effective supplier negotiations. Despite a net loss for the quarter, largely attributed to IPO-related expenses and foreign exchange impacts, the company remains in a strong cash position with aggressive expansion plans.

For further insights into TBBB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.