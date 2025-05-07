BBB FOODS Earnings Results: $TBBB Reports Quarterly Earnings

BBB FOODS ($TBBB) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of -$0.78 per share, missing estimates of $0.15 by $0.94. The company also reported revenue of $16,437,028,050, missing estimates of $16,591,559,700 by $-154,531,650.

BBB FOODS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of BBB FOODS stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BBB FOODS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TBBB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/11/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

