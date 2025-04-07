BBB FOODS Earnings Preview: Recent $TBBB Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BBB FOODS ($TBBB) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $16,585,053,803 and earnings of $1.04 per share.
BBB FOODS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of BBB FOODS stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- 12 WEST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 1,716,558 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,544,260
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 1,448,093 shares (+37.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,952,070
- FMR LLC added 878,003 shares (+33.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,829,924
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 560,280 shares (+146.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,844,718
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 490,504 shares (-18.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,871,453
- TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS removed 483,570 shares (-34.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,675,359
- POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC removed 355,816 shares (-25.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,062,476
