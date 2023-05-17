BBAX Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the BBAX ETF (Symbol: BBAX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $48.47, changing hands as low as $48.34 per share. BBAX shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBAX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBAX's low point in its 52 week range is $41.33 per share, with $54.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.45.

