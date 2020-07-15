BBAX Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the BBAX ETF (Symbol: BBAX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.27, changing hands as high as $23.30 per share. BBAX shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBAX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBAX's low point in its 52 week range is $16.15 per share, with $26.935 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.27.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.