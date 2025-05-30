$BBAI stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BBAI stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $226,836,486 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $BBAI:
$BBAI Insider Trading Activity
$BBAI insiders have traded $BBAI stock on the open market 46 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 46 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ULTIMATE HOLDINGS, LLC PANGIAM has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 63,982,145 shares for an estimated $225,983,172.
- ULTIMATE HOLDINGS, LLC BBAI has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 62,002,885 shares for an estimated $198,734,099.
- AMANDA LONG (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 466,140 shares for an estimated $1,997,630.
- JULIE PEFFER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 115,924 shares for an estimated $445,078.
- SEAN RAYMOND RICKER (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 117,196 shares for an estimated $374,689.
- SEAN BERNARD BATTLE sold 44,813 shares for an estimated $199,865
- DOROTHY D HAYES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 42,000 shares for an estimated $146,240.
$BBAI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 173 institutional investors add shares of $BBAI stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 2,229,722 shares (+17314.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,377,004
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,990,822 shares (+569.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,693,750
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 1,614,451 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,617,329
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 1,609,254 shares (+10215.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,602,466
- STATE STREET CORP added 1,368,700 shares (+63.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,914,482
- CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC added 1,332,466 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,810,852
- TFG ASSET MANAGEMENT GP LTD removed 900,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,574,000
$BBAI Government Contracts
We have seen $5,023,327 of award payments to $BBAI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- GLOBAL FORCE INFORMATION MANAGEMENT FOLLOW-ON PRODUCTION CONTORACT FOLLOWING SUCESSFUL OTA PROTOTYPE.: $4,316,437
- BUSINESS REQUIREMENT SUPPORT: $692,889
- CONSULTING SERVICES - PROMODEL SOFTWARE: $14,000
$BBAI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BBAI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 12/30/2024
