$BBAI stock is up 6% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BBAI stock has now risen 6% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $87,258,555 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $BBAI:
$BBAI Insider Trading Activity
$BBAI insiders have traded $BBAI stock on the open market 54 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 54 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ULTIMATE HOLDINGS, LLC BBAI has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 77,273,087 shares for an estimated $230,864,018.
- ULTIMATE HOLDINGS, LLC PANGIAM has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 63,982,145 shares for an estimated $225,983,172.
- AMANDA LONG (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 466,140 shares for an estimated $1,997,630.
- SEAN RAYMOND RICKER (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 103,133 shares for an estimated $331,797.
- SEAN BERNARD BATTLE sold 44,813 shares for an estimated $199,865
- DOROTHY D HAYES sold 16,000 shares for an estimated $52,640
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$BBAI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $BBAI stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 3,778,835 shares (+2712.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,815,815
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,898,491 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,898,284
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 1,014,902 shares (+143.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,516,313
- HRT FINANCIAL LP added 945,649 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,208,138
- TFG ASSET MANAGEMENT GP LTD added 900,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,005,000
- SOVIERO ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP added 730,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,248,500
- GROUP ONE TRADING LLC added 718,106 shares (+346.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,195,571
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$BBAI Government Contracts
We have seen $5,016,453 of award payments to $BBAI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- GLOBAL FORCE INFORMATION MANAGEMENT FOLLOW-ON PRODUCTION CONTORACT FOLLOWING SUCESSFUL OTA PROTOTYPE.: $4,316,437
- BUSINESS REQUIREMENT SUPPORT: $686,016
- CONSULTING SERVICES - PROMODEL SOFTWARE: $14,000
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
$BBAI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BBAI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 12/30/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BBAI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BBAI forecast page.
You can track data on $BBAI on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.