$BBAI stock is up 6% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BBAI stock has now risen 6% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $87,258,555 of trading volume.

$BBAI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $BBAI:

$BBAI insiders have traded $BBAI stock on the open market 54 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 54 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ULTIMATE HOLDINGS, LLC BBAI has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 77,273,087 shares for an estimated $230,864,018 .

. ULTIMATE HOLDINGS, LLC PANGIAM has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 63,982,145 shares for an estimated $225,983,172 .

. AMANDA LONG (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 466,140 shares for an estimated $1,997,630 .

. SEAN RAYMOND RICKER (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 103,133 shares for an estimated $331,797 .

. SEAN BERNARD BATTLE sold 44,813 shares for an estimated $199,865

DOROTHY D HAYES sold 16,000 shares for an estimated $52,640

$BBAI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $BBAI stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BBAI Government Contracts

We have seen $5,016,453 of award payments to $BBAI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$BBAI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BBAI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 12/30/2024

