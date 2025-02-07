$BBAI stock is up 27% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BBAI stock has now risen 27% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $991,051,543 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $BBAI:
$BBAI Insider Trading Activity
$BBAI insiders have traded $BBAI stock on the open market 44 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 44 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ULTIMATE HOLDINGS, LLC BBAI has made 0 purchases and 39 sales selling 80,128,293 shares for an estimated $235,918,429.
- AMANDA LONG (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 466,140 shares for an estimated $1,997,630.
- SEAN BERNARD BATTLE sold 44,813 shares for an estimated $199,865
- SEAN RAYMOND RICKER (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 17,629 shares for an estimated $50,595
$BBAI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $BBAI stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,650,340 shares (+85.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,869,496
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 940,171 shares (+14.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,372,649
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 930,061 shares (-74.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,357,889
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 643,569 shares (-98.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $939,610
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 479,401 shares (+28.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $699,925
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 327,410 shares (+75.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $478,018
- VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC removed 292,600 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $427,196
$BBAI Government Contracts
We have seen $5,182,229 of award payments to $BBAI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- GLOBAL FORCE INFORMATION MANAGEMENT FOLLOW-ON PRODUCTION CONTORACT FOLLOWING SUCESSFUL OTA PROTOTYPE.: $4,316,437
- BUSINESS REQUIREMENT SUPPORT: $686,016
- PROJECT AURORA: $134,000
- CONSULTING SERVICES - PROMODEL SOFTWARE: $27,750
- PROMODEL SOFTWARE: $18,026
