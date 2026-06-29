Is BB Stock Still Worth Buying After Its Massive Fiscal 2026 Rally?

BlackBerry Limited BB has been one of the market's biggest turnaround stories in 2026, with its shares surging as investors increasingly recognize the company's successful transformation into a software and cybersecurity business. Strong execution across QNX and Secure Communications, improving profitability and higher financial guidance have fundamentally changed sentiment surrounding the stock.

BB’s shares have gained 148.9% in the past year, significantly outpacing the Internet Software industry’s fall of 23.6%. The broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector and the S&P 500 composite have registered gains of 33.2% and 21.8%, respectively.



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However, after such a dramatic rally, the investment question has shifted. Rather than asking whether BlackBerry's business is improving, investors must determine whether those operational gains are sufficient to justify today's valuation. While the company continues to benefit from several long-term growth catalysts, expectations have also risen considerably, making execution increasingly important.

BlackBerry Delivers Better Results

BlackBerry's latest quarterly results demonstrated that its turnaround is translating into stronger financial performance.

Fiscal first-quarter 2027 revenue increased 26% year over year to approximately $153 million, exceeding the high end of management's guidance. Adjusted earnings per share came in at 4 cents, while adjusted EBITDA more than doubled from the prior-year period to approximately $36 million, representing a 24% margin. Gross margin expanded four percentage points year over year to roughly 79%, highlighting improving operating leverage as higher-margin software revenue becomes a larger portion of the business.

Cash generation also improved meaningfully. BlackBerry produced approximately $5 million in operating cash flow during what management described as a seasonally weaker quarter and generated positive free cash flow while reporting its fifth consecutive quarter of positive GAAP net income. The company also raised its full-year operating cash flow expectation to approximately $100 million, reinforcing management's confidence that revenue growth is increasingly translating into sustainable profitability.



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Why BB Still Has Growth Catalysts

Despite the stock's sharp advance, BlackBerry still has several long-term growth drivers.

QNX remains the company's primary growth engine as automakers continue adopting software-defined vehicle architectures that require increasingly sophisticated operating systems. Development license revenue reached its highest level in eight quarters, an encouraging indicator because these licenses are typically purchased years before production royalties begin. Management also continues to expand QNX's footprint across advanced driver assistance systems, centralized vehicle computing and commercial vehicles.

Beyond automotive, General Embedded Markets (GEM) represent another attractive opportunity. Robotics, industrial automation, medical devices and semiconductor equipment all require safety-certified embedded operating systems; while emerging Physical AI applications could significantly expand BlackBerry's addressable market over time. Alloy Core also offers the potential to increase software content per vehicle, raising average selling prices and expanding future royalty revenue if customer adoption accelerates.

Licensing has also improved, with fiscal first-quarter revenue exceeding expectations due to stronger licensing agreements and one-time deals. Meanwhile, Secure Communications continues benefiting from digital sovereignty initiatives, cybersecurity modernization and increasing government demand for encrypted communications. Stable recurring revenue, healthy customer retention and opportunities for additional large government contracts provide another avenue for long-term growth.

What Could Slow BlackBerry

While the long-term outlook has improved, several risks remain.

Macroeconomic uncertainty continues to affect automotive customers, with some manufacturers delaying development programs because of supply chain challenges, tariff concerns and broader economic caution. Since QNX royalties ultimately depend on vehicle production, prolonged delays could slow revenue realization even if design wins remain healthy.

Secure Communications also faces inherent variability because government procurement cycles are unpredictable. Large contracts often require lengthy approval processes, meaning quarterly revenue can fluctuate significantly depending on the timing of major awards. Geopolitical changes across the United States, Canada, Germany and other key markets could also delay procurement decisions or alter government spending priorities.

Competition remains another important consideration. BlackBerry operates in rapidly evolving markets where continuous investment in research and development is necessary to maintain technological leadership. The company competes against well-capitalized software and cybersecurity providers, including CrowdStrike CRWD and Palo Alto Networks PANW, requiring ongoing innovation to preserve its competitive position.

BB Trades at a Premium Valuation

BlackBerry's improving fundamentals have been accompanied by a significantly richer valuation following the stock's powerful 2026 rally.

The stock currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E of 76.62, compared with the sub-industry average of 24.93. Those multiples represent a substantial premium compared with where the company traded before investors began pricing in its improving growth outlook.



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The current Zacks price target of $13 implies additional upside from recent trading levels but suggests a more measured return potential than earlier in the turnaround. While BlackBerry's operational progress clearly supports a higher valuation than in prior years, investors are now paying for anticipated future growth rather than simply a restructuring story.

As a result, future share appreciation will likely depend more on sustained execution across QNX, Secure Communications and cash generation than on multiple expansion alone.

How BB's Ratings Fit Investor Decisions

BlackBerry currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting improving earnings expectations and constructive near-term sentiment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The stock also earns a Growth Score of A, supported by accelerating revenue growth, expanding margins and improving operating cash flow. However, its Value Score of F indicates that shares no longer appear inexpensive after the rally, while its Momentum Score of F suggests recent price action already reflects much of the improving outlook. Together, these produce an overall VGM Score of D.

Taken together, the ratings reinforce a balanced investment case. BlackBerry continues to benefit from strong execution, expanding QNX opportunities and improving financial performance that support a favorable near-term outlook. At the same time, richer valuation metrics mean investors should expect future returns to depend increasingly on the company's ability to sustain profitable growth rather than simply improving sentiment.

For investors with a long-term horizon, BlackBerry's transformation appears increasingly credible. However, after its massive 2026 rally, the stock now offers a more balanced risk-reward profile, where continued operational execution will be essential to justify further upside.

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BlackBerry Limited (BB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.